Above-average temps but changes move in for Turkey Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah we are only two days away from Thanksgiving! After another cold start, we’ll see above-average temperatures with highs in the low to mid-50s along the Wasatch Front while it’s mostly 50s down south.

A couple of systems will be moving into Utah today and that will lead to a slight wet weather chance for some. One system will be moving in from the southwest. This will bring isolated scattered showers to mainly southeastern Utah in the area mainly east of I-15 and south of I-70. We could see some high elevation snow in this area too.

The second system will be in the form of a cold front that will approach from the northwest. This looks to be mainly a dry cold front; however, some wet weather will be possible in northern Utah. Wet weather from this is predominately going to be in the form of mountain snow, however, late tonight into early tomorrow there will be potential for some rain/snow in the valleys which could be aided by some lake enhancement. Any accumulations of snow though are likely to be at or above 7000 ft. and in most instances accumulations will be minimal.

Outside of any wet weather potential, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny across the state. In northern Utah along the Wasatch Front air quality will also be a bit poor due to inversions. Air quality is expected to be “moderate” for Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Tooele, and Box Elder Counties. After the cold front moves through this will help our air quality tomorrow, but it will also be turning a lot colder. Lows tonight will drop to at or below freezing for most and even St. George will see lows in the mid 30 as a steady and sometimes strong north wind pulls in the colder air.

Tomorrow will be a chilly day across the state. Salt Lake City will only see low 40s, Park City may struggle to climb above freezing, and even places like Cedar City will only be in the low 40s. Places like Kanab, Lake Powell, and St. George will get the low to mid-50s. Skies will be sunny down south while clouds break up gradually in northern Utah leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

The bulk of the cold air will really be felt Thanksgiving morning with widespread freezing conditions expected and this does even include St. George. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll start the day in the mid-20s, but we’ll warm up a little more (even though it will still be cool/chilly) compared to Wednesday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures rebound to the low and mid-40s. For the remainder of the week into the weekend, high pressure will be the main feature that will result in slowly warming temperatures, however, it will also likely mean more inversions which could lead to haze and poor air quality. We’ll make sure to keep you posted on that.

Bottom Line? Above-average warmth for Tuesday with changing conditions as two systems impact parts of the state.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!