SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s.

As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat Warning in lower Washington Country eastward through south-central lake Powell as temperatures today are likely to be in the 110 range. This will remain in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for the Washington County section and until Saturday evening for the rest of the area.

And that is not the only alert for our southern half as multiple Heat Advisories are in effect for more parts of southern Utah. The areas included within the watch include western Juab & Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, southwestern Utah, San Rafael Swell, Canyonlands, southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, and Natural Bridges.

The advisories for south-central and southwestern Utah will expire Friday evening while the advisories for southeastern Utah from Moab down through San Juan County will expire Saturday evening. Daytime highs within the advisories will range from 98-107 and overnight lows won’t bring much relief.

In northern Utah, heat will also be a big player as Salt Lake City will be flirting with the record of 104 for July 22nd. The forecast is for the Capitol City to be right around that number so it could be another of the records broken this summer. Another one getting close for the record books is the amount of 100+ degree days in a year. The old record is 21 days set in 1960 and then tied in 1994 and last year. As it stands right now we are at 14 days and likely picking up another notch today. For context, the average number of 100+ days in Utah is four.

One bit of relief in all of this will be the return of a monsoon surge coming in on Sunday. Much like our last round, this southerly flow will bring with it some much-needed moisture and storms. The southeastern portion of our state should feel the most from this session, but storms will hit most of southern Utah. We are still tracking if the flow will have much effect in northern Utah, but at the moment we are seeing a dry patch keeping it at bay. We’ll be following this very closely on air and online.

One other item of the note is the potential for microbursts in northern Utah today. The potential for these would be in the later afternoon/evening and these bring with them gusts that can reach 50 mph and possible lightning. Be careful and get indoors if that wind starts picking up quickly.



Bottom Line: Heat to start the weekend, monsoonal storms to possibly finish it out



Don’t forget to always stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

