A frigid Utah night leading into Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday or Thanksgiving Eve! It’s going to be a chilly day across the state thanks to the cold front that passed by last night. As for the chance for any wet weather, we could see a few spotty light snow showers in the mountains through the early afternoon, but everyone else gets dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime highs will be below average across the board. Along the Wasatch Front, it’s the upper 30s and low 40s, the Wasatch Back and northern Utah will be in the 30s, and most of southern Utah will be in the 40s except for places like St. George and Bluff getting into the low and mid-50s. Also given a steady northerly breeze it will feel about 5-10 degrees cooler than it will be in most locations so make sure you have an extra layer!

Tonight will turn COLD across the state thanks to the northerly flow. Widespread temperatures below freezing are expected, and this does even include St. George. Salt Lake City will see the low drop into the mid-20s while plenty of areas fall into the teens like Logan and Cedar City.

After a frigid start to our Thanksgiving, we’ll warm up a little more compared to what we get today. Temperatures will only be a few degrees below average in most locations with low to mid-40s along the Wasatch Front. Most will be a few to a handful of degrees warmer than today. Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure begins to set up shop across the state.

With high pressure taking charge of our weather this will lead to a few things. Dry conditions are expected to persist from Black Friday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also go on a gradual warming trend. Unfortunately, this high pressure will lead to inversion setting up in our valleys in northern Utah.

Starting tomorrow afternoon through the weekend the sunshine will come with haze and air quality is expected to drop to “moderate” by tomorrow for the Wasatch Front & Box Elder and Tooele Counties, then on Friday, it will include the Uinta Basin as well.

Bottom line? A chilly day will turn into a frigid night leading into Thanksgiving before a gradual warming trend begins.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!