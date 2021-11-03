A beautiful Utah day brings a warmer day Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, we are halfway to the weekend! We will be treated to a beautiful fall day across the Beehive State today as high pressure takes control of our weather. Temperatures will be at or just above seasonal averages under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will range in the upper 50s and low 60s while down south it’s mostly 60 with mid-70s in St. George. Even up in Park City, the high will climb to above 50 degrees. Into tonight, like last night, with mostly clear skies and a northwesterly flow, it will turn chilly with dry skies across the board.

High pressure will continue to influence our weather tomorrow, but instead of a northwesterly flow, winds will be more southerly. This will allow temperatures to climb to about 5-10 degrees above average, especially in the northern half of the state. Salt Lake City will be in the mid-60s as St. George remains mostly in the mid-70s.

Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for Thursday, but a piece of quick-moving energy could result in a light shower close to the Idaho/Utah line overnight into very early Friday. By daybreak on Friday though we’re back to mostly sunny skies as temperatures ease a little closer to averages.

The Daylight-Saving Time weekend will begin similarly to how the workweek ends with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a bit above average. For the most part, pleasant conditions hold on through the weekend for most, but some showers in northern Utah at this point cannot be ruled out in northern Utah on Sunday.

As we turn the page into next week, temperatures will be on a downward trend as the chance for wet weather will begin to increase. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? A beautiful day is ahead before an even warmer day arrives tomorrow.

Be sure to stay ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!