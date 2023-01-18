SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are halfway through the workweek. After seeing active skies the last couple of days, our storm system is finally pulling away. Moving in is a high pressure that will result in calmer skies across the state throughout today. For most, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, but for some, it will be mostly sunny. Even with some sunshine, it’s going to be a relatively chilly day with daytime highs a little below average for most. We’ll see mainly 20s and 30s up north with teens in the mountains while southern Utah will see mainly 30s with some 40s thrown in like in St. George.

Our calm skies won’t last too long because on the heels of the high pressure is another system that will be diving in from the Pacific Northwest. By tonight we’ll start to see scattered snow showers move into northeast Nevada and through the day tomorrow, they will spread across the Beehive State. This particular storm will favor the central and southern half of the state given its track, but scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well. In the lowest elevations of southern Utah like St. George, we’ll mainly see rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, but from Thursday night into early Friday morning we could see a changeover if the moisture holds on long enough as just about everyone will drop below freezing tomorrow night for lows.

When it comes to accumulations, we’re not expecting too much in the northern half of the state, but some minor accumulations of an inch or two can’t be ruled out in our valleys and benches with possibly a few inches plus being possible in our northern Utah mountains. Even though it might not be much, it could lead to some tricky travel for the Thursday commutes. In the central and southern portions of the state, though the mountains will likely see several inches of snow and over half a foot is possible for places like Brian Head. Also, along the I-15 corridor from Millard County down to Cedar City we could see more than a few inches which will likely make travel difficult.

By Friday we’re back to mostly dry skies in northern Utah as showers will linger down south through at last the first half of the day before we start to calm things down from the afternoon into the evening across the board. Daytime highs will come down by another few degrees which will lead to a chilly day. We’ll begin the weekend dry with similar temperatures compared to Friday with a little more sunshine, but there looks to be another storm shaping up with snow potential for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. Time will tell, so stay with us as conditions evolve.

Bottom Line? A break from the active skies today before another storm arrives Thursday!

