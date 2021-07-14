Floods, wind, & heavy rain: Severe weather in store for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The flash flood threat continues in parts of Southern and Eastern Utah this afternoon and evening.

With plenty of moisture still hanging around to feed these storms, we can see very heavy rainfall from some of the stronger storms.

Areas like Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and the Glen Canyon recreation area are expected to see flash flooding. Most other areas in Southern and Eastern Utah will be under a probable potential for flooding.

Avoiding slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are the best way to avoid a deadly incident in a flash flood. Be sure to have an escape plan and be able to know how to get to higher ground in the event of a flood.

We also have the threat of severe weather in the western side of Utah and Eastern Nevada, where strong to severe wind gusts will be our greatest threat. This will occur more towards the evening time in a similar manner to yesterday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler back toward our normal for this time of year, mostly in the 90s with St. George being in the low 100s. This is thanks in large part to our moist atmosphere not letting the air heat up as rapidly.

This evening, we can expect to see temperatures slowly drop for a much more comfortable evening.

In short, heavy rainfall and strong to severe winds are possible tonight in parts of Southern and Eastern Utah along with parts of Eastern Nevada. So stay weather aware throughout the day.

You can stay weather aware by keeping up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!