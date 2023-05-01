Flooding along U.S. 89 near Thistle on May 1, 2023

LAST UPDATED: 7:02 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — We’re expecting record-high temperatures for the first part of the first week of May, and it’s starting to show as Utah’s record-high snowpack starts to melt along with it.

Large portions of the state are under flood and avalanche watches as the snow begins to melt. Temperatures are expected to creep into the high 80s. Drivers should not park their vehicles along streams or washes.

Also, six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet and can cause a loss of control if you are driving. A foot of water can float a vehicle. Two feet of water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks, according to the National Weather Service.

If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon it and move to safer ground.

As of this morning, the following roads are closed or expected to be closed due to flooding and or avalanche dangers, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

U.S. 89 — Closed near the intersection of U.S. 6 near the town of Thistle and heading north to Mount Pleasant. Drivers are being detoured to S.R. 132 near Ephraim. Estimated closure time: 10 hours.

— Closed near the intersection of U.S. 6 near the town of Thistle and heading north to Mount Pleasant. Drivers are being detoured to S.R. 132 near Ephraim. Estimated closure time: 10 hours. S.R. 39 — At milepost 10, two miles east of Ogden in both directions.

— At milepost 10, two miles east of Ogden in both directions. S.R. 143 — Closed between mileposts 17 and 27 near Brian Head in Iron County.

— Closed between mileposts 17 and 27 near Brian Head in Iron County. S.R. 190, Big Cottonwood Canyon — Closing scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

— Closing scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. S.R. 210, Little Cottonwood Canyon — No estimated time of reopening

You can also see updates from UDOT’s traffic website.