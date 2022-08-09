SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for northeast Nevada and southwestern Utah from Juab County eastward to NW Emery County, then southward into Kane and Washington Counties. This watch will be in effect through the day on Wednesday. Within the watch, thunderstorms that develop will be capable of heavy rain that may result in flash flooding.

If you’re within the watch be extra aware of the weather, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Areas with the greatest risk are slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, and other low-lying areas. When it comes to flash flooding, remember the phrase turn around, don’t drown. If you can’t see the bottom of a roadway, it’s not safe to drive through.

