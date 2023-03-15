WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Flood Warnings have been put into effect in various parts of Washington County, and could affect areas in Iron and Kane County as well.

A flash flood warning has been put into effect for the Beaver Dam Wash area in southwestern Washington County. The warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Heavy rains in the area are raising the likelihood of flash flooding at Beaver Dam Wash. The National Weather Service warns that the flash flooding is life-threatening and residents in the area should take caution.

In addition to the Flash Flood Warning in southwest Washington County, the Flood Watch in and around Zion National Park has been upgraded to a Flood Warning. The Hilldale and Colorado City area is also under a Flood Warning until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, small streams and slot canyons will flood due to excessive rainfall in the area.

Rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying flood-prone locations will be flooded due to excess runoff. Flows will peak overnight into Thursday morning when they are expected to diminish.

The Flood Watch has been expanded to include the rest of Lower Washington County and South-Central Utah through tomorrow afternoon. High flows of all streams, rivers, and slot canyons in the Watch caused by rain and snowmelt are possible. The National Weather Service notes that the Virgin River at Bloomington may approach flood state by Thursday morning.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” warned the National Weather Service. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

The National Weather Service said residents should remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain as dray washes, streams, and rivers can become “raging killer currents” in a matter of minutes because of distant rainfall.