SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In what could very well be information that is of no surprise to those in Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service has officially upgraded the Flood Advisory for Salt Lake County to a Flood Warning, specifically for Emigration Creek.

We’ve already seen some significant flooding coming from that area, and this prompted the upgrade. The Warning will stay in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

More flooding is expected during the evening with peak flows expected to occur between 10 p.m. and midnight. The flooding should gradually recede in the early morning hours. Minor flood damage will impact homes and structures around the stream, including areas of Hogle Zoo.

We have already seen areas of flooding in northern Utah today and caution people to remember to keep an eye out for any signs of flooding. Also, rivers and streams will be running high, swift, and cold. Be sure to keep any kids or pets away from these areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Enhanced runoff is expected primarily in lower elevations with the possibility for mid-elevations as well. Slot canyons, especially in southern Utah, may be inundated with runoff so be sure to avoid any backcountry hazards. To prepare yourself it is advised to clear deep snow from foundations and clear drainage paths.

For all the latest information on flooding and all other weather-related issues, keep it on ABC4 on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!