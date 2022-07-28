SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday Utah! We are closing in on the weekend! So far this week, each day has followed a similar script with monsoon storms down south and high heat up north.

We won’t see too many changes today, but there will be some subtle changes as monsoon moisture tries to move into northern Utah. Before getting into the forecast, it’s important to note that Salt Lake City reached 100° for the 18th time this year. The record number of days in a year is 21, so we’re not that far away! Also, we hit the 100° mark for the 15th time this month, tying the record for the number of times we have seen triple-digit heat in the month of July. The only other time this has happened is in 1960!

We’ll start in southern Utah where we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being along and south of I-70. The Flood Watch for southern Utah has been extended once again through Thursday and runs from lower Washington County east to Glen Canyon and Lake Powell, then northward into Wayne County.

This watch also includes Zion National Park, the Western Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef National Park. Residents and visitors in southern Utah should monitor the forecast and be prepared for possible flooding, especially those in flood-prone areas. i.e. slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, low-lying areas, and regions with recent burn scars. With flash flooding being a probability at most national parks, Thursday is probably a good day to skip any hikes in slot canyons. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and early evening coinciding with peak daytime heating.

Over recent days, monsoon moisture has been pinned to southern Utah due to a high pressure from the northwest. As we go through today, moisture will start trying to move north as the high weakens a bit. While most of northern Utah stays dry with similar heat compared to the last few days, there will be a bit more cloud coverage and in the higher terrain, including the Wasatch Back and Uintas, a few isolated storms will be possible. Isolated storms also look to be a slight possibility in the Uinta Basin as well. As for the Wasatch Front and valleys, it’s partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 90s as Salt Lake City makes another run at 100.

By Friday, enough moisture may work northward to introduce a slight chance for storms in northern Utah to include the Wasatch Front, but like we’ve gotten used to, the best chance will remain down south. Temperatures may come down by a degree or two in northern Utah, but it won’t be much.

By the weekend we’re back to dry skies and higher heat up north with more chances for storms down south, but by early next week another surge of monsoon moisture looks possible and there’s a chance that we see this surge statewide, stay tuned!

The takeaway? Storms are likely with flooding potential in southern Utah as northern Utah continues with above-average heat.

