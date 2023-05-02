SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Above-average warmth is pushing daytime highs about 10 degrees above normal while multiple flood alerts remain in effect due to snowmelt.

We’ve seen record warmth thanks to a ridge of high pressure the last few days, and we will slowly see that area of high pressure loosen its grip on Utah. The axis of our high pressure is pushing east, so daytime highs across the state ease slightly today but will mainly range in the 70s and 80s outside of the high country today. We tied heat records in Salt Lake, Provo, and Escalante yesterday, and Logan broke the daily high-temperature record for May 1.

Records likely won’t fall today, and you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. Winds will still be southerly, so you can expect breezy conditions at times. Dry conditions will persist, and our above-average temperature trend will continue to prompt flood warnings, advisories and watches.

Multiple flood watches, warnings, and advisories are currently in place. Rivers currently under flood warnings are the Lower Weber River at Plain City until Saturday evening, the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville until further notice, the Sevier River near Hatch until early Friday morning, the Little Bear River at Paradise until early Friday morning, Garden City to the Idaho Stateline, and Emigration Creek until Thursday morning. Even though temperatures will cool for the remainder of the work week, most of these rivers and creeks will peak either in the middle of the week or lake week.

We also have a flood Watch for Cache Valley near Hyrum Reservoir and a flood watch for East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch in Summit County. In addition to watches, a flood advisory for Thistle Creek in southern Utah County and northern Sanpete County remains in effect until noon Tuesday. Flooding has caused US-89 to be closed between the US-6/Thistle Jct. and Mt Pleasant.

While Wednesday remains dry and windy, Thursday high pressure departs allowing for some more active weather to close out the workweek. Thursday and Friday taps into moisture potential and brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. Temperatures will also ease down closer to seasonal averages thanks to a cold front. Temperatures are expected to moderate a bit this weekend, and the slight chance of a shower holds on through the weekend. Stay tuned as we fine tune the details.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!