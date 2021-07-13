Flash floods sweep through parts of Utah, more strong storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Flash floods brought into Utah by a surge of monsoon moisture impacted Central Utah Tuesday afternoon.

Three flash flood warnings popped up after strong thunderstorms developed. Two of those warnings focused on Wayne County, where reports of up to an inch of rain fell and caused flash flooding at Capitol Reef National Park.

Sulfur Creek is normally a dry wash, but after the storms, water and mud were rushing through the creek.

Video captured by ABC4 Utah viewer Han Johnson shows the creek filled with water.

Another line of strong storms is bringing heavy rain, abundant lightning, very gusty winds, and the possibility of hail to Washington and western Kane County tonight. The flash flood watch expires at midnight, but scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday.

NOW: On top of flash floods at @CapitolReefNPS, we have a line of strong storms moving through the SW desert. Damaging winds, heavy rain, localized flooding, & dangerous lightning ahead.



Right now, the line is south of Milford but impacts expected for the next bit. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/gmZWsKKvU3 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 14, 2021

Flash flooding also extends into Wednesday.

It’s the second time we had flash flooding at this park this summer—threat continues in S. Utah with storms tonight @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/2bTz7bZLry — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 14, 2021

