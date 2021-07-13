Flash floods sweep through parts of Utah, more strong storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Flash floods brought into Utah by a surge of monsoon moisture impacted Central Utah Tuesday afternoon.

Three flash flood warnings popped up after strong thunderstorms developed. Two of those warnings focused on Wayne County, where reports of up to an inch of rain fell and caused flash flooding at Capitol Reef National Park.

Sulfur Creek is normally a dry wash, but after the storms, water and mud were rushing through the creek.

Video captured by ABC4 Utah viewer Han Johnson shows the creek filled with water. 

Another line of strong storms is bringing heavy rain, abundant lightning, very gusty winds, and the possibility of hail to Washington and western Kane County tonight. The flash flood watch expires at midnight, but scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday.

Flash flooding also extends into Wednesday.  

