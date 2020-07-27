Flash flooding warnings issued for Kane, Wayne counties in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a flash flood warning for southern Kane County and west central Wayne County in southern Utah.

The warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

NWS said radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over Buckskin Gulch in Kane County. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the area, and flash flooding is expected.

NWS officials warn that flash flooding of dry washes, creeks, and streams in this area could be life-threatening. Areas of concern in southern Kane County include Paria River, Coyote Wash, and Bucksin Gulch.