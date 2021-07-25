Flash flooding rips through small Utah town Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Flash flooding is impacting parts of Southern Utah, with several warnings and advisories surfacing following severe thunderstorms.

The abundance of moisture and energy in southern Utah makes some of these storms severe with heavy rain over one area for an extended period of time. Storms have been tracking South to Southwest, and while Central Utah was active this afternoon, storms are pushing into populated areas of Southern Utah this evening.

A flash flood warning over the Brianhead Burn Scar is active for several hours as well as warnings impacting Zion National Park and the towns surrounding it.

Severe storms impacted Cedar City and St. George prompting severe thunderstorms warnings and flash flood warnings. Storms dropped anywhere from half an inch to more than an inch of rain in the areas, half dollar-sized hail at times and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Jesse Harris was able to capture this video of flooding in Cedar City and shared it with ABC4 News.

Colleen Robb caught this video, below, in Paragonah, Utah, and sent it to ABC4 News.

WATCH: Flash floods in Paragonah, Utah bring debris flow into dry creeks and obviously was NO match for that backyard pool…



📸: Colleen Robb @abc4utah #utwx #flood @ABCNewsWX @DanManWX pic.twitter.com/YWdSGEOJnj — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 25, 2021

Robb’s first video shows a typically dry creek flooded with water, mud, and debris. The rushing water picked up an inflatable pool along the way which can be seen washing up the side of the creek.

Robb’s second video, taken 15 minutes after the first, shows the bridge she was standing on to take the first video, with water and mud cascading over the bridge and spilling onto streets of Paragonah and into resident driveways and gutters.

These videos speak to the fury of these severe storms and show just how powerful monsoon season can be in the state of Utah. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Southern Mountains, Lower Washington County, and Zion National Park through 10 p.m. Sunday. Storms are also in the forecast this week. For the latest forecast, click here.