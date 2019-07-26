Breaking News
Flash flooding forces closure of US 89 in Utah County

Mud, debris cover US-89 after slide near Birdeye

BIRDSEYE, Utah (ABC4 News) – US-89 is closed in southeastern Utah County due to flooding Friday evening.

Utah Department of Transportation said the roadway is closed in both directions due to debris and flooding one mile north of Birdseye.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a mudslide in the area. More than two feet of rock and mud are covering the roadway in spots. Troopers said they don’t know if people were caught in the flow, but search and rescue crews have responded.

The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m.

This area is the backside of the Pole Creek wildfire burn scar. NWS says radar indicate around one inch of rain has fallen in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

