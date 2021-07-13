Flash Flood Warnings issued for part of Utah, heat sticks around on Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you ready for some Tuesday weather changes?

Our excessive heat wants to linger, but we don’t have any heat warnings in place today. It’s still going to be hot today with upper 90s and some triple digits expected along the Wasatch Front.

Daytime highs will be slightly cooler with 90s expected in Castle Country, the Uinta Basin, and along the I-15 corridor.

Triple digits remain in Southern Utah in Washington County and near Lake Powell, but numbers will come down a few degrees with more cloud cover and moisture pushing into the area.

Our ridge of high pressure is weakening and that’s opening the door for some monsoon moisture to push into the state, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected for a big part of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Flash Flood Watch” for Tuesday afternoon which means flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, typically dry washes and overburn scars. Folks heading out into the backcountry could run into floods or washed-out roads.

A watch is issued when all ingredients for a flood are present, and the likelihood that storms could produce that flooding.

The watch includes areas that have already flooded this year like Zion National Park and the area surrounding and including Capitol Reef National Park. The watch also extends to Bryce Canyon, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, and Lower Washington County.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in northern Utah for the next few days east of I-15 as well.

As storms develop, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates and Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You.