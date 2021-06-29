Flash flood warnings in effect as severe weather threatens parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tuesday is here and the rain we have been hoping for is too. The bad news? We can possibly see some severe weather with it, as parts of Iron and Washington counties are under a marginal risk.

Strong winds reaching 60 miles per hour and flash flooding are our main concern this afternoon. Areas in Southeast Utah are also expected to see thunderstorms, but only expect flash flooding mostly.

A flash flood warning is in effect right now just east of #Escalante. The warning is in effect until 5 pm due to about 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall and expecting another .25″ to .5″ of rain in the next few hours. Seek higher ground now. Do not drive through flooded roads. #utwx pic.twitter.com/qZQYDzkOUe — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) June 29, 2021

In Northern Utah, we are expected to remain dry for the day with cloud cover increasing through the evening being a precursor to the spotty shower we see later this week.

Staying weather aware today will be critical in Southern Utah as the thunderstorms can become deadly with the flash flood threat.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will see lows in the 60s for most with a few 50s sprinkled in as we have partly cloudy skies.

In Central and Southern Utah, we have a good amount of lingering cloud cover as the rain begins to fizzle out for the day. Our lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 70s.

In short, storms will be prevalent throughout the afternoon and early evening so stay weather aware! You can also send ABC4 your pictures and videos of flash floods in your area for a chance to be featured on air and online later tonight.

SUBMIT YOUR PICS: Thunderstorms are causing dangerous flash flooding in parts of Utah.



Send us pictures and videos of flash floods in your area and you may see them on ABC4 Utah and online later tonight! #utahweather #flashflood https://t.co/Q63xngA2lO — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) June 29, 2021

As storm roll through the state, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.