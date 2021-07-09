Flash flood warning issued for parts of Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern Utah as thunderstorms move through the area.

Officials say that warning has been issued through 7 p.m. for Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville, and Virgin and will last through 7 p.m.

3:55 pm – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued through 7 pm for Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville and Virgin. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. Roads may be washed out and under flooded waters. Do not enter areas that are already flooded. #utwx https://t.co/fdEyiBaevx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 9, 2021

“Roads may be washed out and under flooded waters. Do not enter areas that are already flooded,” the NWS advised in a tweet.

Today’s flash flood warning comes following flash floods that swept through Zion National Park and nearby towns just over a week ago.

ABC4 will update this story as flash flood conditions develop