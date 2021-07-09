Flash flood warning issued for parts of Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern Utah as thunderstorms move through the area.
Officials say that warning has been issued through 7 p.m. for Zion National Park, Springdale, Rockville, and Virgin and will last through 7 p.m.
“Roads may be washed out and under flooded waters. Do not enter areas that are already flooded,” the NWS advised in a tweet.
Today’s flash flood warning comes following flash floods that swept through Zion National Park and nearby towns just over a week ago.
