Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Capitol Reef National Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Capitol Reef National Park.

The National Weather Service says the warning covers western Wayne County in southern Utah.

This Flash Flood Warning includes the Fremont River and tributaries, areas within Capitol Reef National Park, and a portion of Grand Wash.



Radar estimates upwards of 1" of rain has fallen. This may be extended in area if storms producing heavy rain continue to linger. #utwx https://t.co/lpIIhcrNH7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 20, 2021

This Flash Flood Warning will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m. MT after Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area shortly after noon.

Between three-quarters and one inch of rain has fallen.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the NWS alert reads. Flash flooding in streams and creeks can be life-threatening for urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita may see flash flooding. Fremont River, Carcass Creek, Rock Creek, and Grand Wash may also see flooding.

If you see water on the roadway, turn around, don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.