SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Wayne County, specifically for northern portions of Capitol Reef National Park. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rains in Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. Flash Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The warning will remain in place until 6:15 PM. Capitol Reef is reporting that they’ve already closed Scenic Drive south of the campgrounds.

Areas most likely for Flash Flooding include Capitol Reef and Fruita. The NWS is warning of life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, normally dry areas, and slot canyons. Please remain alert in areas where a Flash Flood Warning has been issued, even in dry areas or areas not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become deadly in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.