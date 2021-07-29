Flash flood concerns rise as more storms develop in Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue into our Friday, we do have a flash flood watch in effect for areas in Southern Utah.

Due to monsoonal flow dragging in very moist air, we expect to see thunderstorms develop and put down quite a lot of rain.

As we saw yesterday in Moab, these storms mean business when they put down this rain as our soils cannot hold on to all of the moisture.

Most storms will start off in the higher terrain and head into the valleys, so do not be surprised if you get some rain at your house.

In Northern Utah, storm activity will once again be scattered during the afternoon and evening time. A very similar setup of sunshine and moisture will have storms forming over the mountains before they stray a bit into the valleys to drop a couple showers for us.

The moisture also does another beneficial thing for us in keeping our temperatures much lower. We will see our highs for the afternoon to be in the seasonal range of the 90s and a very few and far in between 100s in Southern Utah.

Tonight, we expect to see some storm activity in the southern part of the Beehive state that will traverse northward and may lead to some of us along the Wasatch Front to see rain overnight. Lows will also remain in the 70s for us as the rain helps cool us slightly.

In short, another round of storms is expected with some capable of causing flash flooding, so please stay weather aware.

You can stay ahead of all the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!