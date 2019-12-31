First winter storm of 2020 set to bring significant snow to Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The first winter storm of 2020 is set to bring significant snow to Northern Utah.

A potent winter storm with high moisture content arrives from the pacific northwest just after midnight early New Years’ Day and will bring major travel impacts due to heavy snow.

Snow will begin from North to South around midnight along the Idaho/Utah border, Bear River Valley and Cache Valley. Those that plan to be out for New Year’s Eve festivities in these areas will want to use extra caution driving home as roads will become treacherous quickly.







Snow should arrive during the early morning hours for the Wasatch Front and will be heavy at times through the day. Significant accumulations are expected throughout Northern Utah Valleys with substantial mountain snowfall. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. for all of Northern Utah due to expectations of heavy snow.

Those traveling into the mountains will need to be prepared for severe winter driving conditions with most mountain passes becoming near impossible to drive on. With many visiting for the holidays or in town for ski trips, driving is not recommended for New Years’ Day.

Expected snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall along the Wasatch Front with locally higher amounts. Some bench locations could see up to a foot of snow with area mountains pushing 2 feet. The Cottonwoods could reach as high as 2.5 feet with this storm. Northern Utah may see slightly more as the snow is expected to start a couple hours earlier.

Those traveling along the I-15 corridor will also experience winter driving conditions as a winter weather advisory extends as far south as Cove Fort. Higher Mountain passes could see around 6 inches making for a very difficult travel. Allow for extra time and it is recommended to leave Tuesday if possible.

Stay tuned on ABC4 on air and online at ABC4.com for your latest winter storm updates as the pinpoint weather team continues to track the snow.

