Official start to summer will be hot in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting of the first official day of astronomical summer will be hot.

A repeat of Father’s Day is expected in the Great Basin as we do not see much of a change in our weather. Luckily, thanks to our overnight lows finally cooling down some and our highs not as hot we have dropped all heat alerts.

But we still cannot shake of the red flag warnings that remain for almost everywhere in the Beehive State as winds do begin to pick back up. Only are not under a red flag warning for Monday is parts of Wastach Front and Salt Lake Desert.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will be in the low to mid 90s again with plenty of sunshine. Southwest Wyoming will see highs of the low to mid 80s with an abundance of sunshine too. Central and Southern Utah are expecting to see another day of highs in the mid 90s and upper 100s but not as high as the past few days. Cloud cover will not be too much of a concern, but smoky and hazy skies will still be around given the proximity to the area.

Fire concern is still big for all of us, even if we are not under a red flag warning thanks to the dry fuels everywhere.

In short, a ‘nicer’ day is in store for the first day of astronomical summer but that is in relative terms compared to last week.

