Fire danger continues to plague the Beehive State, Great Basin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another warm day ahead does not look to help combat our critical fire danger this week.

This coupled with another day of gusty winds will continue to have our fire risk elevated if not critical.

Using ‘fire sense’ will be the most important tool we can use to help prevent wildfires during this very unfavorable stretch of weather.

The red flag warning is still in effect until midnight for Northern Utah and St. George. The rest of central Utah and Southern Utah will be under a red flag warning until Thursday night.

Temperatures in Northern Utah will be on the warm side once again as we expect to see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Central and southern Utah will also have a repeat day with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to mid-90s and a mix of sun and clouds as our next weather maker moves in.

Winds will continue from the overnight hours and pick up by the afternoon where we expect to see the strongest winds ranging between 15-25 mph and wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

In short, tomorrow will be another very warm and gusty day that will favor fire starts and growth.

