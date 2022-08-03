SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a dip in moisture resulting in fewer storms across the state. Where storm potential will still exist will be in northeast Nevada and in southwest Utah where storms will generally favor the high terrain. While the flash flood risk will go down at most national parks, still stay alert as flash flooding remains a probability at Zion, Bryce, and Capitol Reef.

Meanwhile, for the rest of Utah, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and in northern Utah, that will also come with some haze due to wildfire smoke from neighboring states. Daytime highs will be close to seasonal averages. That will result in daytime highs mainly in the 80s and 90s in northern Utah as Salt Lake climbs to the mid 90s.

Winds will begin increasing out of the south on Thursday resulting in another temperature bump. The southerly flow will also start to pull monsoon moisture back into the state. In southern Utah, storms will be scattered and by the second half of the day, isolated storms look possible even up north.

Monsoon moisture will increase further on Friday, resulting in scattered thunderstorms being possible across the state. Temperatures will also come down by about 3-5 degrees compared to Thursday. At this point, Saturday looks similar to what we’ll get on Friday as moisture stays in place. Monsoon moisture could very well stick around through the end of the weekend into early next week, so we’ll keep an eye on that!

The takeaway? Fewer storms will lead to more heat for midweek ahead of what could be another surge of moisture by the end of the workweek!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online!