SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Few changes are moving through the Beehive State on Saturday as a weak cold front sweeps through. Plan on increasing cloud cover late in the morning with the front arriving in Northern Utah by Saturday afternoon.

We have a small chance of seeing rain and snow showers in the valley with very light snow showers possible in the northern mountain areas. The fast-moving storm will be out of the state by Saturday evening and quiet weather will return on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front over the weekend and in the 50s for St. George.

The real storm will come through on Monday. A trough of low pressure to the northwest will start sending moisture into the Northern Mountains early Monday with increasing showers along the valleys as the storm dips south into the afternoon. Moisture in the northern valleys will likely begin as rain or a rain/snow mix but quickly change over to snow behind the cold front later on Monday. Snowfall amounts will need to be adjusted as we get closer to the storm, however, right now it’s looking like roughly 6-12+” for the ski resorts, 3-6″ for the northern mountain valleys, and 1-3″ for the Wasatch Front. Lesser amounts are expected in Central and Southern Utah.

Aside from the moisture, the storm will bring temperatures down across the state and the Wasatch Front will be hard-pressed to get above freezing on Tuesday. Things will start to warm up a little bit but by the end of the week, we could be looking at another storm by the end of the week. We will be following all of these storms to get you the latest and most accurate information.

Takeaways? A weak storm is moving through Saturday with a much colder/stronger storm Monday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast.