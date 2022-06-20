SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, your week is off to a great start! After seeing scattered showers and storms (and even high elevation snow) in northern Utah during the first half of the day, the chance for wet weather will come to an end during the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state and statewide, and winds will be much calmer compared to what we had over the weekend. There will still be some spots, like in eastern Utah where we could see isolated gusts over 20-30 mph, but it won’t be widespread.

With calmer winds, blowing dust won’t be nearly the issue it was over the weekend and more importantly it will help fire crews begin to contain some fires like the Left Fork Fire near Bryce Canyon. Unfortunately, with it continuing to be so dry in southern Utah, we still need to be mindful of the risk.

On this last day of spring temperatures will be below average across the board with northern Utah only seeing 60s and 70s with 70s and 80s down south. St. George will be the warm spot with only managing low 90s. The system that helped to bring us showers Monday morning will exit leading to a sunny and warmer day for the first day of summer Tuesday. Daytime highs will be within a few degrees of averages and winds will remain relatively calm.

By midweek and upper-level low pressure will set up shop to our southwest. It will stay almost stationary for the remainder of the workweek into the weekend leading to a prolonged stretch of southerly flow. This flow should allow monsoonal moisture to surge into the state. By Wednesday, we could start to see isolated showers and storms in southern Utah before that chance could reach into northern Utah by Friday. Daytime highs by that point will be above average. Models are hinting we could see moisture continue to move in through the weekend, so keep those fingers crossed!