February starts with a chill!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy February, Utah!

We start off the month with below-average temperatures and about a 5-10 degree departure from daytime highs yesterday. A slight breeze will also play with wind chill values, so it’ll continue feeling even colder though.

Skies will be mostly sunny in northern Utah while central and southern Utah get more cloud coverage with a slight chance for some light snow in the higher elevations. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the southwest desert, while southeast Utah will see clouds and a chance of some wet weather by the evening.

By Wednesday, another weak little system will bring another shot of cold air to the state and will result in a slight chance for snow in a few more spots including the northern mountains with an even small chance for the Wasatch Front. If we can see any snow accumulations are likely to be minimal. The big story on Wednesday will be the temperatures as Salt Lake City will struggle to reach 30, St. George will struggle to reach the mid 40s, and Park City may not even hit 20.

Winds will continue to be breezy and some gap winds in southwestern Utah will be possible as well. These disturbances are helpful when it comes to mixing our air and improved air quality is expected through the middle of the week. All valleys are projected to have good air quality by Wednesday. Just before the end of our workweek, we’re back to dry skies as a slow warming trend impacts temperatures into the weekend.

Bottom line? A noticeably colder day ahead! Bundle up and enjoy the cleaner air that comes with these below-average temperatures.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!