SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Another month is in the books and unfortunately, as we continue to move through 2022, the weather still lacks cooperation on the wet weather front.

Meanwhile, the average daily temperature for February was below average which means we had plenty of cold with not a lot to show for it. The last week of the month really delivered with chilly daytime highs and several days back-to-back with highs in the 20s. The normal daily temperature, which is high and low combined, was slightly over 33° when the normal average is 36.6°.

This even includes Valentine’s Day when the daytime high reached 60 degrees! It was the second warmest Valentine’s Day on record and the warmest day of the month in Salt Lake City.

When it comes to moisture, we picked up 5.3″ of snow in Salt Lake City, but because of the cold temperatures we didn’t see that great of water equivalent. Precipitation only measured a little over a quarter of an inch at 0.27″. This is more than an inch (1.03″) below our average at 1.30″ and even our monthly snow totals were only about halfway to our average. Taking these statistics into consideration, February 2022 was the third driest February on record in Salt Lake City. We tie 1931 for third place with 0.27″ and are only beat out with less precipitation in 1946 and 1988.

On the surface February looked like a better month than January, however, due to the high snow ratios (snow-water equivalent) from cold temperatures this month we actually measured more precipitation of 0.47″ in January even though the snow didn’t even equal an inch. You may remember, January typically sees 12.6″ of snow in Salt Lake City so we were substantially below average.

Due to our lack of snowfall our mountains have continued to see a steady decline in our snowpack. After moving in January well ahead of schedule, we now sit at 87% of normal snowpack statewide as of February 27 and that’s even with the strong storm we had last week. Thankfully, there are signs we could get some moisture this weekend and trekking through March, but after the January and February we’ve had, we need as much as we can get for the spring.

