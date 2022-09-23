SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah! The autumnal equinox was yesterday evening, meaning today is the first full day of fall and it’s going to feel like it! Daytime highs will come in near or slightly below average for most with northern Utah seeing highs in the 60s and 70s with the Wasatch Front seeing highs in the low to mid 70s! In the higher elevations above 8000ft. highs will be in the 50s! In southern Utah highs will range in the 70s and 80s for most with higher terrain seeing 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a steady northwesterly breeze up north and westerly breeze down south.

For Friday night football the weather is looking perfect with comfortable temperatures at game time across the state with dry skies. By the end of some games a sweater may be needed as temperatures will be similar to what we had yesterday evening.

Moving into the weekend high pressure will take charge. We’ll still be near seasonal averages on Saturday, but instead of being near to slightly below we’ll be near to slightly above with daytime highs roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than Friday. Still will be a chamber of commerce weather day. We’ll warm up another couple of degrees on Sunday resulting in everyone seeing highs about 5 degrees above seasonal norms. Skies will continue to be abundantly sunny. If you have any plans to be outside this weekend the weather should cooperate nicely!

The warming trend will continue through the first half of next week as a southerly flow establishes. Tuesday into Wednesday looks to be the warmest as daytime highs could come within a few degrees of records, especially up north. By Wednesday the southerly flow could result in some wet weather returning, mainly to southern Utah. At this point models are showing a system arriving by the second half of next week that could bring us better wet weather potential statewide and some slightly cooler temperatures. Just something to keep an eye on for now.

Bottom Line? The first day of fall will bring seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

