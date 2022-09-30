SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.

For central and southern Utah, east of I-15, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening as the front moves through. Heavy rains and abundant lightning are expected with thunderstorms that do form along with flash flooding in many low-lying areas. The ‘Flash Flood Potential’ is ‘Probable’ for some of our National Parks including Canyonlands, Glen Canyon, Capitol Reef, and the Grand Staircase areas. Meaning flash flooding in some slot canyons, low lying areas, and normally dry washes is likely. If you plan on recreating in these areas this weekend, please remain weather aware and be mindful of current flood conditions.

On Saturday, mainly sunny skies are expected to continue in northern Utah with near seasonal temperatures. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible over southern Utah with breezy winds. We’ll continue this pattern into Sunday with some showers possible over the southern Utah, mostly sunny skies continue in northern Utah with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-70’s by Sunday and continue to warm to near 80 degrees through midweek. Dry weather is expected to return to all areas through midweek as high pressure will once again settle over the Beehive State.

Bottom Line?! Thunderstorms increase over Southern Utah Friday with storms hanging on for the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!