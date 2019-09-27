Fall storm to bring heavy rain to Northern Utah over the weekend

A potent early fall storm will bring heavy rain to Northern Utah Saturday into Sunday.

The heaviest rain is likely north of Salt Lake City as a cold front will stall out across NW Utah bringing ample rainfall to this area. Ahead of the cold front, very strong winds will whip across our deserts and mountains on Saturday.

A high wind warning will be in effect from noon to 10 pm. for West Central Utah and SW Utah for sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Those planning to travel along I-15, I-80 and US 50 will need to use extreme caution as crosswinds will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles.

Other areas of Southern Utah are under a wind advisory from noon Saturday to 10 p.m. Saturday night. Winds will be a factor throughout most of the region though.

Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly on Saturday with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees below average. However, temperatures will be up to 20 to 25 degrees below average on Sunday after the passage of the cold front. Snow levels will be quite high on Saturday but could drop to as low as 5,500 ft. Sunday morning with accumulating snow above 8,000 ft of 2 to 5 inches with higher amounts in the Uintas.

All precipitation should come to an end by Sunday evening as winds decrease and several chilly and clear nights could have major impacts on your plants, vegetables, and another agriculture as a hard freeze is likely in Cache Valley.

Elsewhere, most are expected to experience a frost so be sure to take all necessary precautions to protect your plants and vegetables.

We will continue to update this big storm all weekend long with Meteorologist Alana Brophy on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.

