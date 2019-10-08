Fall storm may bring snow to Wasatch Front valley floors

A strong & powerful cold front will sweep through Northern Utah Wednesday morning bringing high winds, much colder temperatures & our first freeze of the season for the Wasatch Front.

Snow levels will remain very high–above 11,000 feet–through Tuesday but will crash to the valley floors behind the front. There is a possibility of a few valley and mountain snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The bigger question mark is the amount of lake effect snow we may see in the Salt Lake & Tooele Valleys. The difference between the Great Salt Lake water temperature and air temperature plus the relative humidity values will all play a factor with this storm.

The Pinpoint Weather Team believes that the best chance to see even a dusting of snow will be across the western side of the Salt Lake Valley into the Tooele Valley.

BRRRRR! You've heard it already–but this is how low the temperatures will go! We do rebound by the end of the weekend, but Thursday is potentially record breaking for the high and the low of the day. We would break the record from 1880!! @abc4utah #utwx #earlyseasonstorm pic.twitter.com/IqkeyxQlv6 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 8, 2019

Snowfall accumulations could reach 2 to 3 inches over the Oquirrh Mountains by Thursday evening.

There is a small chance to see an inch or two of snow in certain parts of the Salt Lake & Tooele Valleys, but that is highly dependent on wind direction over the Great Salt Lake, how much low-level moisture is remaining and if the lake decides to crank out snow showers.

