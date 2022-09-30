SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek. Yesterday brought quite active skies to the northern half of the state with a few showers and storms down south. Today will see the best storm potential in eastern and southern Utah with only a slight chance for a few isolated showers in northern Utah as the cold front slowly moves south.

We’ll start in eastern and southern Utah where the weather is expected to be most active. Not only will there be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but from eastern Iron County through southeastern Utah and up into the southern Uinta Basin, there’s a marginal risk for severe storms. That’s a level 1 of 5 and means that isolated severe storms will be possible. If storms do become severe, the main concern would be strong winds, but heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning will all be possible so be sure to be weather aware, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Speaking of outdoor plans, while the risk for flash flooding isn’t too high at our parks in southern Utah, flash flooding will still be a possibility. For anyone getting an early start on the weekend at our National and State parks in southern Utah, have ways to stay up to date on the weather just in case.

Daytime highs will come slightly in southern Utah compared to yesterday, but the big changes in temperatures will be felt in northern Utah thanks to the front that passed last night. Daytime highs in northern Utah will range in the 60s and 70s for most with low 70s along the Wasatch Front! In the higher terrain, around 8000ft., highs will be in the 50s! Even though the best chance for wet weather won’t be in northern Utah, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the higher terrain. In our valleys it will be roughly a 1 in 5 chance while the mountains and mountain valleys will see about a 1 in 3 chance in northern Utah. Thanks to the cooler air, tonight will be on the cool side and you may need to break out a sweater in northern Utah for Friday night football!

On Saturday, we won’t see too many changes with our weather with the best chance for wet weather being in the eastern half of the state, but showers and storms won’t be likely as moisture levels begin to dip. Also, daytime highs will come down by about 3-5 degrees in southern Utah resulting in highs in the 70s and 80s for most while northern Utah continues to see 60s and 70s.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, moisture levels will continue to dip resulting in lower chances for wet weather overall. For most we’ll settle into a stretch of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through the first half of next week with daytime highs that will be within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages!

Bottom Line?! A fall feeling settles into northern Utah while southern and eastern Utah get an active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

