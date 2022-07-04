SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Independence Day, Utah!

Little change to the overall weather pattern on Monday as a strong southwest flow remains in place. This boils down to above-normal temperatures Monday afternoon and gusty winds once again. A Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for much of the state as high fire danger remains.

Sustained winds of 15-30 mph are expected with wind gusts to 45 mph. This means that if new fires start or if fires are already burning, they will spread rapidly. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and near 100 degrees in St. George on Monday.

Looking ahead to the shortened workweek, high pressure will remain the dominant feature in the forecast. The high-pressure ridge over the Four Corners area will eventually slide west over Utah and help relax wind speeds after the holiday. The Red Flag Warning will expire Monday evening and lighter wind speeds, although still breezy, are expected through the rest of the week.

With a ridge in place, the heat is expected to slowly build throughout the week with the hottest temperatures arriving just in time for the weekend. Daytime highs are forecast to hit the century mark along the Wasatch Front on Friday and Saturday — only a few degrees within record highs for Salt Lake City. In southern Utah, temperatures will peak over the weekend with highs of 106 and 107 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. That’s about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Bottom line? Extreme fire conditions remain in place for the holiday with lighter winds and hotter temperatures for the rest of the week.

Bottom line? Extreme fire conditions remain in place for the holiday with lighter winds and hotter temperatures for the rest of the week.