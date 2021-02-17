Extreme avalanche danger issued for Salt Lake mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center is reporting an extreme avalanche danger for the Salt Lake mountains on Wednesday.

This comes as snow continues to hit the Wasatch Front.

A Wednesday morning tweet from UAC says to “avoid all avalanche terrain on all aspects and elevations. Natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain! Avalanches may run historic distances and create new avalanche paths.”

Wednesday, February 17. Extreme Avalanche Danger for the Salt Lake mountains. Avoid all avalanche terrain on all aspects and elevations. Natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain! Avalanches may run historic distances and create new avalanche paths.

Both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon are closed Wednesdeay morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced early Wednesday morning that, as snow continues to fall across the Wasatch Front, S.R. 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon “is still CLOSED to all travel in both directions due to avalanche activity overnight. Control work ongoing & high snowfall rates. Road crews staged where safe.”

UDOT continues in the tweet, saying traffic is closed in both directions until futher notice. There is no estimated reopening time.

🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate 🚧 #SR210 is still CLOSED to all travel in both directions due to avalanche activity overnight. Control work ongoing & high snowfall rates. Road crews staged where safe.



Traffic is closed in both directions until further notice. No est time of reopening.

As of 6:52 a.m., Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed for road safety, according to UTA.

“Expect significant delays on #Rt972 in both directions. Estimated reopening time is 8:00 AM.”

#SkiBus Update 6:52 AM: Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed for road safety. Expect significant delays on #Rt972 in both directions. Estimated reopening time is 8:00 AM.



For more information call 801-743-3882, visit https://t.co/kiQHIpIrsC, or track your bus with the Transit app.

UDOT closed S.R. 210 Monday afternoon to allow for mid-canyon avalanche mitigation. The roadway closed again Monday night for avalanche mitigation.

That closure carried into Tuesday morning as avalanche control work continued.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, UDOT reported that there had been a “large natural avalanche cycle overnight & ongoing.”

The closure also puts Alta under interlodge. A Wednesday morning tweet says the area is now under a Max Security Interlodge. Those in Alta are asked to “go to low levels away from windows, If you have a protocol for your building reply with head count when ready.”

TOA Max Security Interlodge Go to low levels away from windows, If you have a protocol for your building reply with head count when ready — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) February 17, 2021

UDOT has asked motorists to remain off the roads until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday morning as snow continues to fall across the Wasatch Front.

