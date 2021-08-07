Expect smoky skies in Utah for the rest of the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend! Or is it with wildfire smoke dominating the region?

You could smell it, you could taste it, and still, the wildfire smoke is not gone! Westerly flow allowed for thick wildfire smoke to push into Utah Friday morning, and it has stuck around to impact our Saturday.

This smoke is being carried by winds aloft from the Dixie Fire in California into the Great Basin. The dense smoke is on the move and by Saturday afternoon will greatly impact Central, Eastern, and Southern Utah. Smoke may slightly thin out in the Northern part of the state, but poor air quality is expected. Air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and just “unhealthy” will dominate our skies. Due to hazardous air quality, staying indoors will be the best way to avoid smoke inhalation, but if you must go outside, doctors say using an N95 or KN95 mask will be needed to filter out the smoke.

Smoke will linger for a bulk of Sunday, but another cold front will move through the state late Sunday into Monday, and SW winds ahead of the front may again provide some brief relief. At this point, expect poor air quality and smoke to last through the weekend in Utah.

Dry conditions will persist through the weekend, and temperatures will warm following the cold front Friday morning that introduced cooler air and smoke to most of northern and central Utah. Daytime highs will still remain below average with a range of 80s along the Wasatch Front. We will see highs hitting the 90s on Saturday near Moab and the Four Corners and near average temperatures in St. George with a high of 102. Hazy and smokey skies will persist. Sunday temperatures will climb in the north with upper 90s expected in Salt Lake before another cold front. Temperatures will range five to eight degrees warmer to close out the weekend.

Bottom line? This smoke will impact your weekend, especially if you have outdoor plans. It’s best to avoid prolonged exposure to this smoke.

Stay ahead of the smoke and air quality conditions with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!