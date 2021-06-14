Expect heat alerts as Utah prepares for triple-digits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The record-breaking heat is on for the Great Basin as we continue our trek into the triple digits for the next few days.

This heat dome is really taking hold of our area bringing in the very hot and dry air into our area which allows us to see the high heat.

Due to the heat, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for most of the week as we do not see any relief even in the overnight hours.

Heat illness from this extreme heat is of concern for many in Utah and Eastern Nevada.

Hydration will be key. And if that was not enough for our weather threats, we do have a red flag warning in effect until Tuesday night for a lot of the Beehive State. The same dry and hot air bringing in the high heat also creates critical fire danger for us.

We're going to be hot this week with most of the population centers under excessive heat warnings. Be mindful of heat illness during this time as it takes time to build up. Staying hydrated is key during this time. #utwx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/r2V5OOKHI4 — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) June 13, 2021

Northern Utah will expect to see very little cloud cover if any at all throughout the day and temperatures will be hot!

Our highs will be ranging around the mid to upper 90s to the low 100s. These expected highs are about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year and can really pose a great danger for people.

In Central and Southern Utah, we do not lose out on any sunshine and heat either. We expect to see our highs in the upper 90s to the mid 100s with plenty of sunshine in store.

Winds begin to pick up mostly for the lower half of the state during the afternoon hours which means fire danger is expected and can cause explosive fire behavior for existing fires and perfect conditions for new fires.

In short, it will be pretty hot Monday for this time of year and there will not be much shade from the sun.

Heat illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are possible. Please refrain from doing strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day normally between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Be sure to stay up to date on the record-breaking heat with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.