SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the workweek! Yesterday brought plenty of heat and today will bring even more.

The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories we have for parts of central and southern Utah remain in effect, but the heat won’t only be confined to the southern two-thirds of the state. Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs will be near the century mark as Salt Lake City threatens the previous record of 104. Even Logan will see upper 90s while Park City gets close to 90 degrees.

Some will see some relief as isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in northern, central, and southeastern Utah. Like the last couple of days storms will favor higher elevations, but some valleys, including the Wasatch Front, have at least a slight chance of seeing storms. Outside of any storms, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the heat.

In lower Washington County eastward through south-central to Lake Powell, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Within the warning, daytime highs are expected to top out between 100-107 with St. George and Zion will likely reach or even exceed 110! The warning will expire for Lower Washington County at 9 p.m. while the warnings for Glen Canyon and Lake Powell will expire Saturday evening.

At midday on Friday, multiple Heat Advisories will go into effect for more parts of southern Utah. The areas included within the watch include western Juab and Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, southwestern Utah, San Rafael Swell, Canyonlands, southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, and Natural Bridges. The advisories for south-central and southwestern Utah will expire Friday evening while the advisories for southeastern Utah from Moab down through San Juan County will expire Saturday evening. Daytime highs within the advisories will range from 98-107 and overnight lows won’t bring much relief.

Over the next couple of days, take the necessary precautions to beat the heat. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, find shade, check up on those who don’t have AC, and look before you lock! Never leave kids or pets alone in the car. Cracking windows does not help.

As we move into the Pioneer Day weekend, we’ll see some changes to the weather as the high pressure bringing the heat will begin to lessen its grip. This will allow monsoon moisture to start feeding back in. Moisture will steadily increase in southern Utah from the weekend into early next week and by Monday there will be a good chance for showers and storms. The question is just how far north that moisture will make it.

On Saturday, we’ll see highs come down by about 2-5 degrees in most spots with isolated storms being possible, mainly along and east of I-15. By Sunday into early next week, it’s a pretty safe bet there will be enough moisture for scattered storms in the southern two-thirds of the state. There may be occasional surges of moisture to bring at least a slight chance for showers and storms in northern Utah, but we’ll see how that plays out. Given the uncertainty, we’ll go for at least a slight chance for isolated showers and storms for the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back Saturday and Sunday into early next week.

Another product of the easing high pressure and increasing moisture will mean just a little less heat, but it won’t go away completely. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll settle into a stretch of seeing daytime highs in the upper 90s to around 100 from the weekend into early next week. Meanwhile, in southern Utah where we’ll see deeper moisture, temperatures will come down a bit more in comparison. We even could see St. George fall back into the upper 90s by Tuesday! Stay tuned.

The takeaway? Dangerous heat for Friday before slightly cooler temperatures and increasing moisture this weekend.

Don’t forget to always stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!