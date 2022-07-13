SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another day of monsoon moisture is triggering isolated thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

These storms will seem hit or miss, as moisture surges a little further North today. This will lead to isolated showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, including in northern Utah. Showers and storms will generally favor higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but the valleys in northern Utah will have a chance of seeing active skies as well.

Some of these storms will be high-based, delivering gusty winds and lightning potential but little to no moisture, especially on the western side of the state and along the Wasatch Front. The moisture content in southern Utah looks to remain healthy, but could dip slightly dry on Thursday before another surge potentially arrives Friday into the weekend.

With the return of thunderstorm potential, so does the risk of flash flooding in southern Utah, with the possibility for all National Parks on Wednesday and an increased threat of “probable” flash flooding for the San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef Natural Bridges, and the Grand Staircase.

As far as highs go, it’ll hit triple digits in Salt Lake City and St. George, with another day of excessive heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday and will hold through Thursday at midnight. Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley. These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat.

If you must be outside over the coming days, take the necessary precautions to beat the heat! Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley. This will be in effect for the same time as the heat warning and includes cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson. For the rest of the state, daytime highs will run about 5-15 degrees above average. St. George will top out over 105 and Park City and Heber will hit the 90s this afternoon.

With additional moisture available, expect partly cloudy skies to broken cloud coverage throughout the state, and at times, patchy smoke impacting air quality.

Bottom line? Another triple-digit day with the potential of storms bringing gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning.

