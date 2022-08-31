SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for lower Washington County including St. George. The warning goes into effect Thursday at noon and will remain in place until 8 PM on Monday. During this time temperatures will be dangerously hot – possibly exceeding 110 degrees. This will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness.

Please drink plenty of fluid, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.