Excessive heat takes over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday! We are coming off a triple digit day in Salt Lake and St. George, with above average heat fighting to stick around.

The abnormally strong ridge of high pressure over the West brought us the hottest day of the year, and today, a weak disturbance will work to flatten the ridge and allow for slightly cooler air to push into the state.

While the high pressure system is currently weakening, above average temperatures are expected to hang on through the weekend. Temperatures over Northern Utah will reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday along the Wasatch Front. The Uinta Basin will be the cool spot in the upper 80s with the rest of the state facing highs in the 90s.

An “Excessive Heat Warning” continues in Washington County and near Lake Powell until 10 p.m. tonight, with triple digit heat expected for the fourth day in a row in places like St. George. This weak disturbance will open the door for thunderstorm potential on Saturday near the northeast and along the Wasatch Plateau.

Storms will most likely be tied to higher elevations, and gusty winds will be the biggest threat with most moisture evaporating before it hits the ground. It will be important to stay weather aware if you’re planning to recreate in the mountains. On top of isolated dry thunderstorms, winds will also increase, and both of those factors will contribute to higher weekend fire danger.

Due to those conditions, a red flag warning is now in effect through 9 p.m., Sunday for all of Southwest Utah, a portion of South Central Utah and eventually it will extend into West Central Utah and the San Rafael Swell on Saturday morning.

Southwest winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon through the weekend with sustained winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. These winds would easily spread any fire start quickly.

The bottom line? Hot, dry conditions will persist for the weekend! Stay safe out there.

Stay informed all weekend long with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online at abc4.com/weather