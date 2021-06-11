Excessive heat returns after a short break

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend! After a brief break from the extreme heat, temperatures will soar above average today with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Daytime highs will climb above the average of 83 in Salt Lake City and hit the low 90s with upper 80s and low 90s expected along the Wasatch Front.

We will see triple digit heat return to several Southern Utah locations including Moab, Bluff, near Lake Powell, and St. George. Abundant sunshine is expected, and a strong ridge of high pressure will center itself over the four corners through the weekend.

With lighter winds impacting Saturday, major wildfires could put off smoke that could impact parts of Eastern Utah throughout the day. The smoke will raise PM 2.5 levels to moderate, or unhealthy at times, depending on the amount of wildfire smoke.

As the ridge of high pressure set ups, southwesterly winds will increase again with fire danger rising into Sunday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Castle Country, Central Utah, the Southwest Desert, and south-central part of the state for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Fire danger will rise once again with hot, dry, and breezy conditions. This dome of high pressure will usher in dangerous heat and another longer duration heat wave for the state. We expect to see triple digit highs return to Salt Lake City by Sunday and hold onto triple digits for the entire work week.

It’s very rare and Salt Lake City has never had five consecutive triple digit days in the month of June ever. As a result, an Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for much of the state Monday through Friday of next week. An excessive heat warning is already posted for parts of Washington County as intense heat may cause a spike in heat related illnesses.

Bottom line? Our break from the heat has been brief and above average heat returns. Find ways to keep cool this weekend and be ready to limit time outdoors next week.

This monster heat wave is a developing weather situation, and you can stay weather informed both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.