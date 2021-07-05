Excessive heat across Utah begins this week, here’s what to expect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Are you ready for another round of record challenging heat?

Another heat wave is targeting the Beehive State with high pressure in control over Utah for the first full week of July. This will be a prolonged heat event with the potential for above-average temperatures to extend through the end of the workweek for the north, and through the weekend for the south.

Excessive heat is prompting weather warnings throughout the state and will eventually bring back-to-back triple-digit days to Salt Lake City again. Salt Lake City averages five days a year at or above 100 degrees, and we’ve already had nine this year! We are also coming off the hottest June on record!

June 2021 in Salt Lake City packed a punch with records including the earliest 100-degree temperature on record on June 4 and the hottest temperature ever recorded in SLC at 107 on June 15. We also average one triple-digit day in the month of June, but we saw seven this year, just one day shy of the record.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” for many parts of the state including the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, NW corner of Utah, West Desert, Sanpete, and Sevier Valleys, part of the Uinta Basin, and the Grand Staircase area.

The advisory goes into effect Wednesday morning and holds through Thursday night. While the average daytime high in SLC this time of year is the low 90s, and triple digits for St. George, we are looking at a stretch of heat that could be dangerous.

During heat advisories, we can easily see a spike in heat-related illnesses. You will want to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. If you can, avoid strenuous activity in the heat of the day and know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke which include dizziness, heavy sweating, cramps, and cool and clammy skin.

An “Excessive Heat Warning” will go into effect for Washington County and near Lake Powell at the same time and holds on through the end of the weekend. St. George and areas throughout Washington County, including Ivins, Hurricane, and Springdale, and Lake Powell will see temperatures soar and hit triple-digit temperatures around 110 degrees for the next several days.

This warning does include Zion National Park, where many hikers will be in the coming days. When a warning of this nature is issued, it means the heat could potentially contribute to a serious increase of heat-related illnesses.

The temperature in Utah’s Dixie will soar to 111 by Wednesday, and in addition to extreme heat during the day, overnights temperatures will only briefly bottom out in the upper 70s and low 80s offering very little relief.

With the onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight. It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Cooling centers may open in your area, and you can take advantage of air conditioning if available.

For heat updates, you can stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team and Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!