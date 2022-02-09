Even More Warmth and Haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re halfway through the workweek, Utah! A weak system will skirt by the state today leading to some extra cloud coverage, mainly in central and northern Utah.

There won’t be a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so the chance of any wet weather is slim. There will be at least a small chance we could see some light snow in higher elevations, predominately in the Uintas.

With the increased winds the haze should be kept from at least getting worse, but it will still be noticeable in most of our valleys where air quality is projected to be moderate this afternoon.

Daytime highs will be like what we had yesterday with higher elevations fractionally cooler. This means the Wasatch Front will see the mid-40s, the Wasatch Back will be in the upper 30s, and southern Utah will be mostly 50s and 60s. Into tonight it’s clear skies and chilly temperatures.

As we close out the workweek high pressure will remain the dominant feature. This will lead to sunny skies during the day, clear skies at night, more above average warmth, and inversions that will continue to strengthen.

There won’t be many changes through this weekend into Monday except for even warmer temperatures. By Monday we could top out in the low 50s in Salt Lake City while St. George will see highs in the mid and upper 60s!

Looking a little further down the road, there’s a slight shred of hope we can break this warm and hazy pattern. On Tuesday there are signs a system may be able to break down the ridge of high pressure which could bring some wet weather but also mix out valley inversions.

Since this system is still several days away, confidence is low, and the storm’s development will likely change several more times. It’s too early to get our hopes out, but there is reason to be cautiously optimistic.

The takeaway? Today just adds a few more clouds on what will be another above-average day with overall dry conditions.