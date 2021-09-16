Elevated fire risk now, showers possible Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve! Today’s weather won’t stray too far away from what we had yesterday.

This means most of the state gets mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures. There will be some changes though. The continued westerly smoke will bring in a little more smoke and in some of our counties like Utah, Salt Lake, and Davis, the air quality takes a hit and drops to “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. Winds will also increase for most of central and southern Utah as we are sandwiched in between a couple of systems.

This combined with low humidity will result in an elevated risk for fire weather today. Also, in southwestern Wyoming and lower Grand County in Utah, there is a Red Flag Warning that will run through this evening. Within the warning humidity values will range between 9-14% and winds could gust over 30 mph.

It’s going to be another warm day with the Wasatch Front getting highs in the 80s. Salt Lake City will reach 86 which is 5 degrees above our average for this time of year of 81. Down south it’s more 80s for Cedar City while St. George remains in the upper 90s at 97 this afternoon. The majority of tomorrow will have a similar look and feel to what we get today.

This means more above-average warmth and breezy conditions. The elevated fire risk will be more so in the middle half of the state. However, there will start to be some changes. Winds will become more southerly, especially down south. Moisture will start to get transported north and by the second half of the day, isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out, mainly in the higher elevations. With that said, by tomorrow night an isolated shower will be possible in St. George.

That southerly flow will result in more moisture being transported northward into the day on Saturday. This combined with a system coming in from the southwest will lead to scattered showers and storms being possible across Utah.

Rain looks to favor the I-15 corridor in the higher terrain, but showers and storms could make it down to valleys meaning rain will be possible along the Wasatch Front. The best shot for seeing rain will be during the afternoon and early evening, so if you’re going to see Weber vs. JMU or Arizona State vs. BYU, pack some rain gear just in case! Temperatures will still run in the 80s along the Wasatch Front, but temperatures will come down to the low and mid-90s in the south.

More changes will arrive at the end of the weekend. This is due to a big area of low pressure that will be swinging in from the Pacific Northwest. Ahead of the low will be a front that will move through late Sunday into early Monday.

We could get another round of showers out of this, mainly in northern Utah and while it’s unlikely at this point, a few flakes can’t be ruled out in our highest elevations! You will notice when the front comes through. Winds will switch out of the northwest, and it will get CHILLY.

Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday night with highs only managing the upper 50s and low 60s Monday afternoon! St. George will also get some relief with highs dropping into the 80s. Overnight lows Monday night will be chilly, in the mid-40s for Salt Lake City while in areas like Park City, mid-30s look possible! Temperatures will moderate a bit for Tuesday into Wednesday with sunshine.