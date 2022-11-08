SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Election Day, Utah! After an incredibly blustery start to the work week, especially on the western side of the state, we will tap into our next layer of our active pattern, wet weather. A slow-moving storm will deliver another dose of valley rain and heavy mountain snow, as we once again tap into an atmospheric river from the Pacific. This storm started as a broad area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast and as it pushes inland, will help move a cold front through the Beehive State today and into tomorrow.

Valley rain and mountain snow above about 7,000 feet will be quite prevalent through the area. Models are calling for rain totals between 0.25″- 1.00″ of rain statewide. The heaviest precipitation is expected by the evening and into the overnight and as colder air pushes in behind the front, the rain will transition to snow in the valley. Snow amounts will really depend on when the cold air arrives and turns rain to snow. Right now, that happens in the evening. We are looking at about 1-3″ on the valley floor, 2-6″ on the benches, 5-10″ in our mountain valleys and expect to measure snow totals in feet in our mountains throughout the state.

As a result, a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect starting this morning and remains until 11:00 am on Thursday. During this time, it is possible that we’ll measure one to two feet of snow in the Wasatch and Uintah mountains. This will lead to some pretty treacherous driving conditions because the wind, while less than on Monday, will still be pushing the snow around.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for southern Utah. This is not set to being in effect until 5:00 pm on Tuesday as the storm tracks its way south and will remain in place until 5:00 am on Thursday. Central and southern mountains can expect over a foot of snow and there will be plenty in the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs as well. Periods of very heavy moisture should take place late evening on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Expect rapid snow rates and dense, wet snow to pile up.

On Wednesday, precipitation becomes more showery with some of the coldest temperatures of the season setting up. Thursday is looking to be quite a bit calmer through the state, with only a few lingering snow showers in the mountains. But temperatures will remain a good 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages as we close out a very weather filled workweek.

Bottom Line? A slow-moving system will bring in cool temps and wet weather.

Bottom Line? A slow-moving system will bring in cool temps and wet weather.