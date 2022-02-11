Early Spring Feeling to Continue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek. Most of this week has brought similar weather and we won’t be seeing many changes into and through this weekend. That means more warmth, sunshine, and inversion haze.

Today will see daytime highs that will make it feel more like early March rather than early to mid-February. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see the upper 40s and low 50s, the Wasatch Back will see mid-40s, and down south it’s mainly going to be 50s and more 60s with a couple of spots like St. George making a run at 70!

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. In our northern Utah valleys, we’ll see a strengthening inversion leading to inversion haze. That will land most of our valleys including the entire Wasatch Front and Cache Valley in moderate air quality.

There will be a weak system that moves to our east today into tonight. This system will be blocked from bringing any wet weather here due to the strong high pressure to our west, but we could see marginally cooler temperatures for tonight into tomorrow.

Our Saturday will still bring highs well above our seasonal averages even though it will be about 1-3 degrees cooler in most spots compared to today. Skies will remain sunny, and the inversion haze will be sticking around.

As we go into Sunday the ridge of high pressure will start to shift to the south. This will aid in temperatures ramping up even more compared to what we’ve seen the last few days.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 50s Sunday and will likely land in the mid-50s Monday. Down south 50s and 60s will continue as St. George and Kanab continue to flirt with daytime highs near 70.

As the high pressure continues to shift south, this will open the door for upper-level low-pressure diving down from the Pacific Northwest. By Tuesday through Thursday of next week, there’s a good chance we see a beneficial change to our weather pattern that involves a chance for wet weather, cooler temperatures, and likely a breaking of the inversion.

The timing on any moisture and how much moisture we could see is still up in the air and we’ll likely continue to see changes in the models over the next couple of days. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we go forward so be sure to stay tuned! Fingers crossed the wet weather comes through for us.