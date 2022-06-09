SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

High pressure is dominating the Utah weather scene, so we’re dealing with a dry air mass overhead, sinking air at the surface, clear skies and temperatures soaring well above average.

Daytime highs will once again be 10-15 degrees above the seasonal norms along the Wasatch front and in Southern Utah. Temperatures will hit the mid 80s in Cache Valley and low 90s for the rest of the Wasatch Front, West Desert, Uinta Basin, Castle Country and the I-15 corridor. Triple digits are expected yet again in SE Utah near Moab and the Four Corners, as well around Lake Powell and for a third day in St. George.

The heat will be on with a run of back-to-back triple-digit days in Washington County. Highs each day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest day reaching a potential high of 107! We know the heat can sneak up on people quickly. With the intense warming in St. George, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Watch for lower Washington County from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Daytime highs on both Friday and Saturday will range between 104-108 and there won’t be much relief at night with lows only in the mid 70s. Make sure you’re prepared for the heat down south by drinking plenty of water, finding air conditioning, wearing light-colored clothing and limiting time outdoors. Don’t forget to make sure children, the elderly and pets have adequate cooling and water as well.

Are you ready??

🥵 Excessive heat watch already posted for @Cityofstgeorge & Washington County for Friday afternoon 🥵



We have back to back triple digit days with little relief overnight expected. Highs could peak at 107-108‼️🌡



Make plans now for cooling! #utwx #utah #heat pic.twitter.com/OHSwHkqtNa — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 8, 2022

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will go from the low and mid 90s Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday. With the record high being 98 in SLC on Saturday, we’ll be challenging that record with a chance to beat it. Friday and Saturday will see near or above record heat in Cedar City with highs in the low to mid 90s with the record high for both days being 93.

Winds look to increase on Saturday in Southern Utah, so expect gusty conditions through the weekend and early next week. With this above-average heat, fire fuels drying out and winds amping up, fire danger will rise. Be extra careful in the outdoors as flames would spread quickly.

The strong ridge of high pressure will begin to break down by the end of the weekend. This will potentially open the door to a cold front arriving between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down across the board by Monday. There will also be a shot of seeing some wet weather late Sunday into Monday as well as the cold front moves through in Northern Utah. Temperatures look to cool off by about 15 degrees on Monday in northern Utah compared to Sunday while southern Utah will cool off by about 5-10 degrees. Daytime highs will dip into the 70s in the north and low 90s in the South.

Bottom line? High pressure is in control delivering a dose of early-season heat statewide.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!